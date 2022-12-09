FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 0ur Saturday is slated to dry out with rain returning Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clouds hold steady for our Friday night as showers dissipate late. Lows will fall back to the upper & mid-40s.

We’re going to be cooler for the weekend with highs mostly in the upper 50s on Saturday with peeks of sunshine.

For Sunday, another front will press across South Carolina, bringing us rain at times throughout the day.

The workweek starts off nicely with sunshine working to break out again.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

After our Friday evening showers, we will dry out for the start of the weekend. Highs will try to reach the upper 50s tomorrow with peeks of sun.

Rain will be back again on Sunday as another front drops down from the north, also resulting in likely highs in the low 50s.

It will be a dry start to next week on Monday and Tuesday, with increasing sunshine. Highs respectively will be in the upper and mid-50s.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas towards the middle of next week producing scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mainly cloudy as showers come to an end. Lows fall back to the upper mid-40s.

Saturday: Limited breaks of sun with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain at times into the day. Highs fall to the lower mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds and seasonable with high temperatures approaching 60.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny and cool, with highs only in the mid-50s.

