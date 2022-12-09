Death at Alvin S Glenn identified

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A death at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center was identified Friday.

Richland County Coroner identified the deceased as James W. Mitchell, 38, of Columbia. His body was discovered at on Dec. 7, 2022.

A representative for the jail confirmed an investigation is underway.

