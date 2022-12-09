SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.
Dylan Silber was arrested for disturbing students at River Bluff High School.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs.

According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.

Multiple students reported him to School Resource Officers. The students told the resource officers, Silber was walking around and talking about drugs with them.

Officials say Silber was caught on cameras around the school and was identified as a former student of the school.

When interviewed, Dylan Silber told officers that he came to the school campus looking for a friend he knew from social media.

He also told officers that he purposely dressed up to look like a student at the school and admitted to having discussions about drugs with students.

Silber was arrested for disturbing schools and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

He was seen at a Lexington County Bond Court this morning after the Thursday, Dec 8 incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh will be in a Colleton County courtroom Friday...
Judge hears pending motions in Murdaugh case Friday