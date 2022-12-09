Columbia man arrested after disturbing students at River Bluff High School

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man has been arrested after the Lexington Police Department said the man was found on a school campus talking to students about drugs.

According to Chief Terrence Green, 23-year-old Dylan Silber was found on campus dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck, and wore a backpack to look like he was a student.

Multiple students reported him to School Resource Officers. The students told the resource officers, Silber was walking around and talking about drugs with them.

Officials say Silber was caught on cameras around the school and was identified as a former student of the school.

When interviewed, Dylan Silber told officers that he came to the school campus looking for a friend he knew from social media.

He also told officers that he purposely dressed up to look like a student at the school and admitted to having discussions about drugs with students.

Silber was arrested for disturbing schools and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

He was seen at a Lexington County Bond Court this morning after the Thursday, Dec 8 incident.

