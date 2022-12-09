SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

Five points area flooding after scattered storms
Five points area flooding after scattered storms(Shelly Humphries (twitter user))
By Nick Neville
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia hopes to utilize the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points.

The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall.

If a deal is reached, potential plans include creating a detention pond, which could temporary hold off stormwater during heavy rain events.

This week, City Council approved a contract with a consulting firm to look at all the projects and potential solutions to address flooding in the Rocky Branch Watershed area, which includes Five Points.

This story will be updated.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Junk King Columbia teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to bring smiles for...
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season