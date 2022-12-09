City officials believe former Columbia car wash could help solve Five Points flooding

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia hopes to utilize the former site of the historic Constan Car Wash on Gervais Street to help alleviate flooding issues in Five Points.

The city is currently in discussions to purchase the property, according to Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall.

If a deal is reached, potential plans include creating a detention pond, which could temporary hold off stormwater during heavy rain events.

This week, City Council approved a contract with a consulting firm to look at all the projects and potential solutions to address flooding in the Rocky Branch Watershed area, which includes Five Points.

