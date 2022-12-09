SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Baby dies days after being shot by father; mother remains hospitalized, authorities say

Authorities say a baby has died after being shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide.
Authorities say a baby has died after being shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide.(PhotosbyAndy via Canva)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 6-month-old baby has died two days after he was shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Washington state.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, whose name has not been released, died at a Vancouver-area hospital early Friday morning after being treated for a gunshot wound.

KPTV reports the shooting occurred on Wednesday at a residence around 3:30 p.m. in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver.

A woman called 911 that afternoon and reported her husband, 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr., had just shot their infant child, her, and himself.

Deputies said they found three people on the ground with gunshot wounds when they entered the home. Both the woman and the infant were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Stansbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the woman remained hospitalized in critical condition.

According to authorities, the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Funeral arrangements announced for community leader Vince Ford
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dylan Young, Broderick Moore, and Tyran Williams
3 university marching band members hit, killed by truck while changing tire, police say

Latest News

House of representatives pick new chairs
House of representatives pick new chairs
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Orangeburg school shooting survivor found dead
Columbia invests in street cameras
Columbia invests in street cameras
Work begins on intersection improvements
Work begins on intersection improvements
Junk King Columbia teamed up with the local Boys & Girls Club of America to bring smiles for...
Local business gives back to the community this holiday season