“Today #LoveWins.” Congressman Clyburn reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn reacted to the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act Thursday. The bill is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

In a statement, Clyburn said, “Every American deserves the same guaranteed federal protections no matter who they are or who they marry. Today, we made our position clear: we will not allow unelected right-wing Justices to strip Americans of their established right to love without fear.”

He took to social media in reaction to the passage, “Today #LoveWins.”

.@HouseDemocrats just sent the Respect for Marriage Act to the President's desk, which repeals the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act and ensures same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized and respected.



Today #LoveWins. — James E. Clyburn (@WhipClyburn) December 8, 2022

