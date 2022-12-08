SkyView
“Today #LoveWins.” Congressman Clyburn reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act

Congressman James Clyburn
Congressman James Clyburn(Office of Congressman James Clyburn)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman James Clyburn reacted to the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act Thursday. The bill is headed to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature.

In a statement, Clyburn said, “Every American deserves the same guaranteed federal protections no matter who they are or who they marry. Today, we made our position clear: we will not allow unelected right-wing Justices to strip Americans of their established right to love without fear.”

He took to social media in reaction to the passage, “Today #LoveWins.”

