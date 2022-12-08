SkyView
‘Spread a little holiday cheer’: Officers hand out $100 bills

Kansas police surprise people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa. (SOURCE: KMBC)
By Alan Shope
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KMBC) – Police in Kansas are spreading holiday cheer this season, thanks to a little help from a Secret Santa.

It was a different kind of patrol for Officer Michael Velasquez on Wednesday as he went around the Shawnee community and handed out $100 bills to people.

The police department spent the month passing out a donation made by an anonymous Secret Santa, an amount of several thousand dollars. All of it was given to Shawnee residents.

“Spread some holiday cheer,” Velasquez said. “It makes the citizens feel good. It makes the officers feel good.”

Random officers who sign up for the task do it on random days when they aren’t on call. Their goal is just to look for people to pass money out to.

The act is now a holiday tradition. The department has been doing it for nearly a decade.

“If I can maybe make someone’s day a little better by providing the $100 bill, I’m all for it,” Velasquez said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

