Soda City Live: Worship and a Christmas family photo for free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A night of worship and a candlelight service will highlight the celebrations of the Christmas season this year at Shandon Baptist Church.

Jonathan Hazle is the modern worship pastor at Shandon Baptist Church. He joined Soda City Live to invite the community to the celebration. A special blessing from the church to the community will include professional photographers taking your family pictures in front of the beautiful decorations – for free.

Christmas at Shandon Baptist will include two events, on two different dates. The Christmas Night of Worship will be Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Then on Dec. 24, the Christmas Eve candlelight service will be at 4 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.