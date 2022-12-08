SkyView
Soda City Live: Nonprofit registration opens for Midlands Gives for 2023

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Gives is one of the BIGGEST online giving events locally and helps to raise money for nonprofits all across the Midlands.

The giving challenge is hosted by the Central Carolina Community Foundation and registration is now open for 2023.

For details about Midlands Gives or to register, click here.

