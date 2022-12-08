SkyView
Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange perform for More Than Rhythm series at the CMA

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Violinist-arranger-composer-conductor and Columbia, S.C., native Nicole Neely returns home for the More Than Rhythm series at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The concert series celebrates the impact and influence of Black composers and musicians in American classical music.

Neely and her string quartet, The Black Exchange, perform a range of pieces showcasing the diversity of today’s art music scene.

Neely has become a go-to arranger in the music scene, and her performing and arranging credits include the Who’s Who of popular music, with artists such as HER, John Legend, Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and Toni Braxton. A multi-instrumentalist, Neely also runs her own business, Strings Chick Music Company.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

