McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday

McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of Sharing promotion.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents this Thursday and Friday.

The fast-food chain said customers can snag the deal when ordering through its app.

The burgers usually cost $2.89, but McDonald’s said it’s lowering the price as part of its SZN of Sharing promotion.

The double cheeseburger offer is for a limited time at participating locations and is good as long as supplies last.

Representatives say customers can unwrap deals, merchandise and prizes in the restaurant’s app through the SZN of Sharing promotion until Dec. 25.

According to McDonald’s, customers can grab “Exclusive McDonald’s Deals” that change during the week as part of its current promotion.

The burger chain is also offering the chance for someone to win free McDonald’s for life.

