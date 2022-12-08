Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Last night, Irmo Police Department arrested a man after finding him walking down a sidewalk naked.

According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.

Once officers arrived at the area, they found the man with no clothing on and gave him a blanket.

When asked why he was walking around undressed, he responded that he just felt like doing something crazy.

He was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.