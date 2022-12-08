SkyView
Man arrested after naked stroll in Irmo

According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 4 hours ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Last night, Irmo Police Department arrested a man after finding him walking down a sidewalk naked.

According to officers, they received a call about someone walking naked down Saint Andrews Road.

Once officers arrived at the area, they found the man with no clothing on and gave him a blanket.

When asked why he was walking around undressed, he responded that he just felt like doing something crazy.

He was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure.

