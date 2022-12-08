Free holiday concert set for soldiers and community at Koger Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A holiday tradition is returning to the Koger Center on Dec. 22. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m. Organizers said there is no charge or tickets required.

“We are excited the instill the holiday spirit in the local community area and continue to build strong ties between Fort Jackson and the surrounding area,” said Fort Jackson 282d Army Band Commander Chief Warrant Officer Three Kevin L. Pick.

Members of the 282d Army Band and Fort Jackson are spreading holiday cheer and putting on a free concert for the area, including trainees who can’t go home for the season.

Holiday selections for this year include rock, jazz combo, New Orleans-style brass band, woodwind quintet, and brass quintet.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.