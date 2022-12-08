FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Today we will reach the 70s again, but a cool front from the west will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Areas of dense fog expected Thursday morning then rather cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

A cold front brings a few showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s.

Cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday.



FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Thursday will start with areas of fog. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the day, afternoon highs will reach temperatures in the lower 70s.

A cold front will slide into the area Friday afternoon/evening resulting in some late day showers with highs in the middle 60s.

We will clear out behind this front for the weekend, but cooler temperatures will move down over the region. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Saturday while Sunday we will only top out in the middle 50s.

There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday.

It will be a dry start to next week Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas towards the middle of next week producing scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Patchy fog in the morning then more clouds than sun with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a few showers later in the day. Rain Chance%. Highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Isolated showers possible

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Highs fall to the middle 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds and seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60s.

