SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Today we will reach the 70s again, but a cool front from the west will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

wis
wis(wis)
By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Areas of dense fog expected Thursday morning then rather cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.
  • A cold front brings a few showers Friday afternoon with temperatures in the middle 60s.
  • Cooler for the weekend with highs in the lower 60s on Saturday and middle 50s on Sunday.
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Thursday will start with areas of fog. Skies will stay mostly cloudy for the day, afternoon highs will reach temperatures in the lower 70s.

A cold front will slide into the area Friday afternoon/evening resulting in some late day showers with highs in the middle 60s.

wis
wis(wis)

We will clear out behind this front for the weekend, but cooler temperatures will move down over the region. Highs will drop into the lower 60s on Saturday while Sunday we will only top out in the middle 50s.

There is a slight chance for a few showers on Sunday.

It will be a dry start to next week Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Another cold front looks to push into the Carolinas towards the middle of next week producing scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Thursday: Patchy fog in the morning then more clouds than sun with highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a few showers later in the day. Rain Chance%.  Highs in the middle 60s.

Saturday: Times of sun and clouds with highs in the lower 60s. Isolated showers possible

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers possible. Highs fall to the middle 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds and seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60s.

wis
wis(wis)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Richland One put on ‘fiscal watch’ by S.C. Department of Education
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild temperatures to follow early Thursday Fog
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start our Wednesday with warmer temperatures this afternoon