FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cooler conditions settle in to end the week with some Friday showers

COLUMBIA, S.C.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A cold front brings us isolated showers into Friday afternoon, with high temps only reaching the upper 50s.

Cooler conditions remain for the weekend with highs barely in the upper 50s on Saturday, again in the upper 50s Sunday.

Saturday will remain mainly dry as spotty showers look to return Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will remain cool, but come with good breaks of sunshine.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

As we continue into tonight, clouds will remain in place as lows slowly dip back into the upper 50s.

A cold front will press into the region Friday afternoon, resulting in some late day showers with highs only getting to the upper 50s.

Saturday will be mainly dry as we look towards the weekend, but breaks of sunshine will be limited. Sunday should come along with spotty rain showers into the day.

Most highs across the region through the weekend will fall a bit short of 60 degrees.

It will be a dry start to next week on Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 60 and the mid-50s respectively.

Another cold front is on pace to push into the Carolinas for the middle of next week, producing scattered midweek showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with lows slowly falling to the upper mid-50s.

Friday: Clouds increase with isolated showers around. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Limited breaks of sunshine with highs struggling to reach the upper 50s. A stray shower is possible.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers into the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with high temps around 60 degrees.

