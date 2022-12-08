FBI investigating reported gunfire near Wateree Hydro Station

RIDGEWAY S.C. (WIS) - Reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station are being investigated by the FBI. Duke Energy said in a statement Thursday the reported shots in Ridgeway did not injure anyone.

No property damage was found in the initial investigation. Duke Energy said it is, “working closely with the FBI on this issue.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as WIS learns more.

