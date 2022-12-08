SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Coach Dawn Staley thankful for Brittney Griner release, issues statement

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college...
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - USC head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley issued a statement Thursday after the release of Brittney Griner.

Early Thursday Staley posted on social media about the release. Staley has supported Griner through her imprisonment in Russia, posting frequently and showing support for her during games.

Griner’s legal ordeals began in the spring after she was arrested on drug charges in the country. While going through customs a search found vape cartridges containing oils with cannabis.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation on the prisoner exchange that is bringing Griner home.

Thursday afternoon Staley released a formal statement,

It’s an incredible day – we are so thankful to have our sister and friend coming home! Thanks first to God, who I believe has always had a plan for Brittney; thanks to the work of the Biden Administration – President Biden, Vice President Harris, Secretary Blinken and more – and thanks to everyone who kept her name and story in the public eye during her detainment.”

“My heart is full, but I know that the work is not over for BG; and we all need to continue to throw our arms around her as she processes everything that she has been through in these 293 days. "

“As joyful as we are, I know BG would also want us to keep in our hearts and minds other Americans wrongfully detained overseas and their families and friends. We know what you are going through, and we continue to pray for you as well.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
Prisma Health issued a statement Wednesday on the death of Vince Ford.
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president, community reacts
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Richland One put on ‘fiscal watch’ by S.C. Department of Education
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

Latest News

Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange perform for More Than Rhythm series at the CMA
Violinist-arranger-composer-conductor and Columbia, S.C., native Nicole Neely returns home for...
Nicole Neely and The Black Exchange perform for More Than Rhythm series at the CMA
Congressman James Clyburn
“Today #LoveWins.” Congressman Clyburn reacts to passage of Respect for Marriage Act
(Source: USDA)
USDA invests $981 million into rural communities nationwide, SC to receive $37 million