Clemson breaks ground on project expanding women’s sports

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics and IPTAY officially broke ground on their new women’s sports expansion project on December 7, 2022.

Officials said this expansion involves multiple projects and new facilities.

Clemson Gymnastics

According to officials, a new 21,000-square-foot facility for the gymnastics team is part of the planned expansion. The complex will include a practice gym, offices, locker room, lounge and training room. While the facility is expected to be for the team’s day-to-day operations, they will compete in Littlejohn Coliseum.

Clemson Rowing

Renovations for the rowing center are scheduled to begin sometime soon. Officials said these renovations include updates to the training room facility, new infrastructure and several cosmetic updates.

Clemson Lacrosse

Planned developments for the lacrosse team include a new stadium and operations complex. The stadium is expected to have bleacher seating and artificial turf.

The 9,000-square-foot operation complex will have coaches’ offices, locker rooms, a player lounge and other amenities. The lacrosse team will begin competing at Riggs Field in 2023.

Elite Athlete Recovery Center and Student-Athlete Village

A new 10,000-square-foot training and recovery facility will be constructed to serve the three programs near it. The facility will have spaces designated for sports science, nutrition, sports medicine, strength and conditioning.

Officials project that these projects will cost $37.5 million and be completed towards the end of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.