Cayce man wanted, alleged to have choked his wife

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department said they are searching for a man charged with Domestic Violence 2nd Degree.

On Sept. 3, 2022, Oliver Ray Johnson is alleged to have choked his wife during a physical altercation. Police said the victim told them she had been slammed and was unable to breathe. Police said their children were present in the home and witness the incident.

Investigators said anyone with information on Johnson’s location can leave a tip with Crimestoppers.

