Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes

32-year-old, Craig Gray was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of...
32-year-old, Craig Gray was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny.(Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny.

Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area.

According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar bond for Craig Gray.

Investigators say the case is actively being investigated and if anyone has information to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

