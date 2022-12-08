Calhoun Co. man accused of stealing multiple drones and dirt bikes

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Calhoun County man was charged with burglary, criminal conspiracy, and three counts of larceny.

Investigators say Craig Gray stole multiple drones and dirt bikes on Dec. 4 from the Cameron area.

According to officials, Magistrate Court Judge, Jeffrey Bloom, set a one million dollar bond for Craig Gray.

Investigators say the case is actively being investigated and if anyone has information to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 803-874-2741.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.