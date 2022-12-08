Bull Street construction set to begin, project to reduce wait times

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County is unveiling upcoming improvements in the downtown area Thursday.

Organizers said a conference is set for 11 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control entrance. County representatives and other staff said they would have new details on enhancements for Bull Street at Elmwood Avenue.

The project is estimated to reduce driver wait times by up to 60%. This will be accomplished by adding a new eastbound lane on Elmwood Avenue, creating a dedicated straight lane across the intersection.

The southbound right turn lane from Bull St to Elmwood is planned to be channelized to let traffic continue flowing through. Bull Street will also be restriped to add an additional northbound lane and remove a southbound dedicated right turn lane onto Calhoun.

“There is a significant delay reduction for this intersection,” said Michael Maloney, Richland County Transportation director. “That will provide an immediate improvement by allowing more commuters and downtown patrons through the intersection, but it also will accommodate growth in the area for years to come.”

Other improvements include resurfacing and restriping, improving drainage, adding landscaping along Elmwood, upgrades to traffic signals, improving pedestrian crossing, and rebuilding concrete islands.

Councilwoman Jesica Mackey and chair of the Richland County Transportation Ad Hoc Committee said, “These improvements are going to help that traffic flow more efficiently, which will benefit a great deal of people and the businesses in the surrounding area.”

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.