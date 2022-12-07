SkyView
West Columbia welcomes new fire chief

Marquis Solomon is the new West Columbia Fire Chief.
Marquis Solomon is the new West Columbia Fire Chief.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - West Columbia announced Wednesday the selection of its next West Columbia Fire Chief. Marquis Solomon comes to the position with 23 years of experience. He most recently held the position of Deputy Fire Chief and Public Information Officer and was second in command at the West Columbia Fire Department for eight years.

Mayor Tem Miles said,

“I’m proud that West Columbia is making Marquis Solomon our next Fire Chief. He joined us eight years ago and has provided exemplary service ever since. I am particularly proud that our department has once again produced such a great leader and we were able to fill this position from within.”

Solomon said, “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to lead this amazing group of high-performing professional firefighters and to serve the growing City of West Columbia and our citizens.”

