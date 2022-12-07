SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina wages rise 6.9%, adds 88,000 more jobs

SCDEW said overall there are 88,000 more jobs compared to 2021's second quarter.
SCDEW said overall there are 88,000 more jobs compared to 2021's second quarter.(SCDEW)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said there are 88,019 more jobs in the state compared to last year.

Wednesday SCDEW said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the second quarter of 2022.

It provides data on firms, payroll, and wages at county levels and in industry categories. The information is compiled from the State Unemployment Insurance Tax System.

SCDEW said in the second quarter of 2022 there were 2,173,198 jobs statewide, which is up from 2,085,179 in 2021. SCDEW reported the average weekly wage for workers rose by 6.9%, jumping from $977 to $1044.

Areas the department highlighted as having incomplete data are from self-employed, contract workers, federal employees, or other exempt industries.

In 20 covered sectors, 17 saw job increases and three saw jobs decrease since last year. The department said the strongest growth was seen in Accommodation and Food Services which grew 17,291 jobs. Manufacturing added 12,787 jobs in the last year.

“These new figures confirm that the economic recovery has been robust and widespread across the state into the middle of the year,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The weakest areas were in Administrative which lost 2,658 jobs and Waste Services which dropped 2,658. SCDEW said every economic sector saw wage increases except for Information.

SCDEW said 38 counties across the state have more jobs compared to last year, seven have fewer and one had no change. The largest increases were in Greenville which added 12,823 and Charleston with 12,344.

The largest decline was in Marlboro, which lost 176 jobs. SCDEW said every county but Fairfield saw age increases and 39 saw the total number of businesses rise.

“It is a great sign of growth and prosperity that jobs continue to rise in South Carolina,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

The full data set can be viewed at the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Professor Joey Von Nessen.
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
Witnesses told detectives that they saw two men run into the nearby woods and that a white or...
Detectives release video, photos of suspects in Lexington apartment shooting

Latest News

Marquis Solomon is the new West Columbia Fire Chief.
West Columbia welcomes new fire chief
The High-Quality Manufacturing Process of ELFBAR
47 new jobs coming to Richland County through Palmetto Millworks expansion
Vince Ford worked at Prisma Health health for over two decades.
Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president
Leslie Reese, 42
Gilbert woman accused of bringing her child to church burglaries