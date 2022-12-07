South Carolina wages rise 6.9%, adds 88,000 more jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said there are 88,019 more jobs in the state compared to last year.

Wednesday SCDEW said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages for the second quarter of 2022.

It provides data on firms, payroll, and wages at county levels and in industry categories. The information is compiled from the State Unemployment Insurance Tax System.

SCDEW said in the second quarter of 2022 there were 2,173,198 jobs statewide, which is up from 2,085,179 in 2021. SCDEW reported the average weekly wage for workers rose by 6.9%, jumping from $977 to $1044.

Areas the department highlighted as having incomplete data are from self-employed, contract workers, federal employees, or other exempt industries.

In 20 covered sectors, 17 saw job increases and three saw jobs decrease since last year. The department said the strongest growth was seen in Accommodation and Food Services which grew 17,291 jobs. Manufacturing added 12,787 jobs in the last year.

“These new figures confirm that the economic recovery has been robust and widespread across the state into the middle of the year,” said Dr. Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.

The weakest areas were in Administrative which lost 2,658 jobs and Waste Services which dropped 2,658. SCDEW said every economic sector saw wage increases except for Information.

SCDEW said 38 counties across the state have more jobs compared to last year, seven have fewer and one had no change. The largest increases were in Greenville which added 12,823 and Charleston with 12,344.

The largest decline was in Marlboro, which lost 176 jobs. SCDEW said every county but Fairfield saw age increases and 39 saw the total number of businesses rise.

“It is a great sign of growth and prosperity that jobs continue to rise in South Carolina,” said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.

The full data set can be viewed at the link here.

