SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: The Venue on Main Street in Columbia to host month long seasonal pop-up bar

Pop-up bar at the Venue on Main Street
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS at The Venue on Main Street.

For the entire month of December... they will be hosting a holiday pop-up bar with seasonal cocktails and more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
Professor Joey Von Nessen.
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Richland Man convicted of murder of brother and brother's mother of child
Richland County man gets life for murdering two, including brother

Latest News

Cuffs to Crowns & Honestly Delicious, LLC host toy drive.
Soda City Live: Toy drive for children of incarcerated parents
Let's grow some herbs. You can grow them in your window. It's cost effective and they look and...
Soda City Live: How to grow herbs in your kitchen window
SODA CITY LIVE 12/6 - CORA PHYSICAL THERAPY
SODA CITY LIVE 12/6 - DOPECAKEZ