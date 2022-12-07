Soda City Live: How to grow herbs in your kitchen window

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s grow some herbs. You can grow them in your window. It’s cost-effective and they look and smell fantastic. Sallie Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed.

She joined Soda City Live with details on how to successfully grow and enjoy herbs like parsley, dill, Italian basil, Italian oregano, and chives. See the attached PDF for details.

More information is available at https://www.salslocalseed.com/

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.