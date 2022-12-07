SkyView
Soda City Live: How to grow herbs in your kitchen window

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Let’s grow some herbs. You can grow them in your window. It’s cost-effective and they look and smell fantastic. Sallie Sharpe owns and runs Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed.

She joined Soda City Live with details on how to successfully grow and enjoy herbs like parsley, dill, Italian basil, Italian oregano, and chives. See the attached PDF for details.

More information is available at https://www.salslocalseed.com/

