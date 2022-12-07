Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families.

Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves.

Now that maintenance has fallen on the cemetery’s association, who now calls on the community for help.

