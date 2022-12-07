SkyView
Soda City Live: Historically black cemetery in Columbia asking for community assistance in upkeep

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For over 100 years, Palmetto Cemetery has been the final resting place for generations of local black families.

Plots are primarily cared for by loved ones but over the years as people have either moved away or passed away themselves.

Now that maintenance has fallen on the cemetery’s association, who now calls on the community for help.

If you would like to help, click here.

