Soda City Live: Dance Extraordinaire performs “The Toy Shop” for Soda City Live’s 12 Days of Christmas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance Extraordinaire has been having a place in the Camden community for over 30 years.

The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz, Clogging, Acrobatic Arts, Contemporary, Hip-hop, and more.

The dancers performed their “The Toy Shop” as a part of our 12 Days of Christmas on Soda City Live.

Dance Extraordinaire offers lessons for children three to adults with registration open from now until February 1, 2023.

They are located at 410 Rutledge St, Camden SC, 29020. For registration information or more details, click here.

