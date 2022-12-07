SkyView
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with assault and battery

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), a former Midlands Regional Center employee has been charged with assault & battery third-degree.

Officials say on September 14, 2022, Michael Robert Short pushed a patient at the center which led the patient to fall backward onto the floor.

The patient is considered a vulnerable adult. Officials say the allegations are confirmed through interviews and surveillance evidence.

SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Short was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and the case will be prosecuted by the fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

