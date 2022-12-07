S.C. Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee Chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Leon Howard has been promoted to the Means and Ways Committee.

According to a press release by Richland County, Rep. Howard has been appointed to the committee for the SC General Assembly 125th session (2022-2023).

Howard has a decorated history of working on legislation involving medical matters, veterans’ affairs, military matters, public assistance, local government, and corrections, and other interests that benefit the citizens of South Carolina.

As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, Howard plans on fairly distributing the $34 billion to state, local, and community organizations.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.