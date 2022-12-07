SkyView
S.C. Rep. Leon Howard appointed to State Ways and Means Committee Chair

S.C. Representative Leon Howard, has been appointed to the Means and Ways Committee
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State Representative Leon Howard has been promoted to the Means and Ways Committee.

According to a press release by Richland County, Rep. Howard has been appointed to the committee for the SC General Assembly 125th session (2022-2023).

Howard has a decorated history of working on legislation involving medical matters, veterans’ affairs, military matters, public assistance, local government, and corrections, and other interests that benefit the citizens of South Carolina.

As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, Howard plans on fairly distributing the $34 billion to state, local, and community organizations.

