Prisma Health issues statement on death of senior vice president

Vince Ford worked at Prisma Health health for over two decades.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wednesday morning Prisma Health issued a statement following the death of its senior vice president of Community Affairs, Vince Ford. He was 64 years old.

The company said,

“Our Prisma Health family grieves the loss of Vince Ford, senior vice president of Community Affairs.”

“Vince worked at Prisma Health for more than 25 years and was a nationally recognized leader in promoting community health equity. Vince was well known across South Carolina and the country for operating programs and forging partnerships that delivered medical and social health services to historically underserved populations. ”

“His legacy will live on as we continue to build on the strong community health platform that he created. Our condolences go to his family, friends, and the entire community on the loss of this beloved servant-leader.”

