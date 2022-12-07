SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education

Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education(Richland One)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases.

Richland One made a statement responding to the fiscal watch:

The District has sixty days from the start date of the fiscal watch to send a recovery plan to the South Carolina Department of Education outlining the corrections taken to correct the issues that led to the watch.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Demetrius Terrance Hall, 43, is wanted in connection to a fatal Sumter County shooting
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident

Latest News

Local pharmacies struggle to meet demand for flu medications amid shortages
Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected
New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House
Richland Man convicted of murder of brother and brother's mother of child
Richland County man gets life for murdering two, including brother
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer high temperatures take over through Thursday