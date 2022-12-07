Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County School District One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the South Carolina Department of Education.

Officials said the watch is a result of a recent scandal about employee misuse of a district p-card for purchases.

Richland One made a statement responding to the fiscal watch:

The District has sixty days from the start date of the fiscal watch to send a recovery plan to the South Carolina Department of Education outlining the corrections taken to correct the issues that led to the watch.

