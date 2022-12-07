Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing.

According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road.

The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crimestoppers or Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514.

LPD is seeking the identity of this alleged burglar after an incident on Augusta Road on November 11, 2022. Items valued at over $3,000 was stolen.



If you have information about this case, contact Crimestoppers or Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514 / amcwilliams@lexsc.com. pic.twitter.com/s4bFrr8ZXY — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 7, 2022

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.