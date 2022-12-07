SkyView
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road

LPD searching for man in connection to burglary on Augusta Road.
LPD searching for man in connection to burglary on Augusta Road.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing.

According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road.

The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crimestoppers or Detective McWilliams at 803-358-1514.

