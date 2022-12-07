Gilbert woman accused of bringing her child to church burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Gilbert woman is facing charges and is accused of bringing her child along during church burglaries.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church, property crimes investigators confirmed Reese broke into Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Gilbert United Methodist Church.”

Koon continued, “The security cam footage showed Reese breaking a window to get into both churches and taking various items such as a cross, candles, and Christmas ornaments.”

She is also accused of breaking into the Bethel United Methodist Church Peachtree Rock Rd.

Koon said a book bag with a folder belonging to Reese’s child was found inside Samaria Baptist,

“Reese signed her child out of school and took the child with her to break into churches and take things.”

Reese was granted bond and has been released from the Lexington County Detention Center.

