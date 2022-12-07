Fort Mill man arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping, deputies say

FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Mill man was arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Sheriff Montgomery of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Robert C. Coffey held a victim against her will and shot her before leaving the scene.

Officials say on Saturday, Dec. 3, the incident took place at a home on Rockton Thruway in the Winnsboro area during the early morning hours.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital where she was treated and later released.

Coffey was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a brief standoff with deputies.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

