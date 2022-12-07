SkyView
Fort Mill man arrested for attempted murder and kidnapping, deputies say

Robert C. Coffey was arrested on multiple charges after an incident in Fairfield County.
Robert C. Coffey was arrested on multiple charges after an incident in Fairfield County.(Fairfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Mill man was arrested for attempted murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Sheriff Montgomery of the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Robert C. Coffey held a victim against her will and shot her before leaving the scene.

Officials say on Saturday, Dec. 3, the incident took place at a home on Rockton Thruway in the Winnsboro area during the early morning hours.

EMS took the victim to a nearby hospital where she was treated and later released.

Coffey was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, after a brief standoff with deputies.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center, where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

