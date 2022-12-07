FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild temperatures to follow early Thursday Fog

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we look into tonight, milder air will work to hold on into Thursday, with morning for also settling in.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temps stay milder tonight with fog likely tomorrow morning. Please drive with caution!

Limited sunshine will mix with more cloud cover tomorrow, as highs try to get to the low 70s.

A cold front brings isolated showers Friday afternoon with high temps mostly in the lower 60s.

Cooler air settles in for the weekend. Saturday looks dry, but we should see a few Sunday showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

We will begin Thursday with earlier fog, eventually lifting as clouds that will linger into the afternoon. Highs should get to levels near 70 degrees.

A cold front will slide into the region for Friday, resulting in some late day showers with highs in the lower mid-60s.

We will clear out behind this front for Saturday, but cooler temperatures will remain for the region. Highs will drop to around 60 on a dry Saturday.

There should be a few showers later on Sunday, with highs backing off into the 50s.

It will be a dry start to next week on Monday & Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s along with good breaks of sun.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Limited clearing with lows just shy of 60, as fog moves in very late overnight.

Thursday: Foggy start with limited sun trying to break through cloud cover. Highs to the lower 70s.

Friday: Clouds increase with isolated afternoon showers. Highs mostly in the lower mid-60s.

Saturday: Partial sunshine with highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs fall to the mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

