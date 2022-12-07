SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild temperatures to follow early Thursday Fog

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we look into tonight, milder air will work to hold on into Thursday, with morning for also settling in.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Temps stay milder tonight with fog likely tomorrow morning. Please drive with caution!
  • Limited sunshine will mix with more cloud cover tomorrow, as highs try to get to the low 70s.
  • A cold front brings isolated showers Friday afternoon with high temps mostly in the lower 60s.
  • Cooler air settles in for the weekend. Saturday looks dry, but we should see a few Sunday showers.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will begin Thursday with earlier fog, eventually lifting as clouds that will linger into the afternoon. Highs should get to levels near 70 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

A cold front will slide into the region for Friday, resulting in some late day showers with highs in the lower mid-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

We will clear out behind this front for Saturday, but cooler temperatures will remain for the region. Highs will drop to around 60 on a dry Saturday.

There should be a few showers later on Sunday, with highs backing off into the 50s.

It will be a dry start to next week on Monday & Tuesday, with highs in the low 60s along with good breaks of sun.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Limited clearing with lows just shy of 60, as fog moves in very late overnight.

Thursday: Foggy start with limited sun trying to break through cloud cover. Highs to the lower 70s.

Friday: Clouds increase with isolated afternoon showers. Highs mostly in the lower mid-60s.

Saturday: Partial sunshine with highs around 60 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs fall to the mid-50s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington
River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car
Richland One has been put on “Fiscal Watch” by the State Dept of Education
Midlands school district put on “Fiscal Watch” by S.C. Department of Education
Professor Joey Von Nessen.
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Richland Man convicted of murder of brother and brother's mother of child
Richland County man gets life for murdering two, including brother

Latest News

WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dense fog to start our Wednesday with warmer temperatures this afternoon
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers ending this morning followed by warming temperatures
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Several different weather features will keep rain chances in the forecast almost everyday this week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather