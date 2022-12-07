Fairfield County man arrested after officials find evidence of dog fighting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Fairfield County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of treatment towards animals and multiple counts of dog fighting.

According to officials, David A. Erving, 42, of the Blair area of Fairfield County, was investigated after the Fairfield County Animal Control (FCAC) received a complaint about a malnourished dog at his home.

After investigating, officials say deputies were called in to help out with the case.

Deputies say evidence of items used in dog fighting operations was found at the property along with seven dogs and one deceased dog.

Erving was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and is in the Fairfield County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

