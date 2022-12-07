SkyView
Columbia man accused of cashing in stolen lottery tickets

Tyrik Corley has been arrested for trying to cash-in stolen lottery tickets
Tyrik Corley has been arrested for trying to cash-in stolen lottery tickets((SLED))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports a man has been charged in connection with trying to cash stolen lottery tickets.

Officials said 24-year-old Tyrik Adonte Corley, was arrested on Monday, November 28, for intent to defraud counterfeit game tickets.

According to the arrest warrant, on Friday, October 7, Corley took multiple stolen lottery tickets from his job at the Pitt Stop at 7701 Broad River Road, and tried to cash-in the stolen tickets at the Food Lion at 7241 Broad River Road in Irmo.

Corley was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

