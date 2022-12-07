SkyView
47 new jobs coming to Richland County through Palmetto Millworks expansion

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride is expanding in Richland County.

Palmetto Millworks is investing $5.5 million and creating 47 new jobs officials said.

The company will be relocating to the Lightwood Industrial Park at Interstate 20 and Farrow Road in Columbia, Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas’ new facility will accommodate additional capacity due to increased demand.

“Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas LLC’s growth demonstrates how new businesses can quickly find success in Richland County’s business climate. The company will continue to benefit from our community’s strong workforce as they hire for these new positions,” said Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker.

Governor Henry McMaster added, “Today, we celebrate yet another win as Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas LLC continues to invest $5.5 million and creates 47 new jobs in the Richland County community. Congratulations on your success, and we look forward to the impact this expansion will have in Richland County.

“Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas LLC is excited to announce that we will be breaking ground on a new facility, which will be in the Lightwood Industrial Park here in Richland County. We are looking forward to expanding our current operations with our new facility while continuing to provide Richland County residents with additional job opportunities,” said Palmetto Millworks of the Carolinas LLC co-owner Rich McKenrick

The expansion is to be completed in 2023, if you are interested in joining Palmetto Millworks, get more information here.

