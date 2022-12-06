West Columbia property receives $60 million redevelopment investment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 38-acre property in West Columbia is being redeveloped as part of an estimated $60 million project.

The property along Sunset Boulevard was sold by NAI Columbia as a part of a $3.75 million deal to bring mix-use development, housing, and commercial growth. Once completed it will become Langley Pointe.

NAI Columbia is a real estate firm based in the Columbia area. West Columbia consulted with the firm on business recommendations and was represented by it in the sale or purchase of properties.

NAI Columbia’s Ben Kelly said, “To make the Langley Pointe project come to fruition, we worked in close collaboration with the City of West Columbia, Lexington County, SCDOT, and other stakeholders.”

Organizers said the project will bring road improvements at the intersection of Henbet Drive and Sunset Boulevard.

City of West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles said, “This project is the latest sign that development is continuing to boom in our city. NAI Columbia has been instrumental in helping us bring our vision to life. From Langley Pointe to the River District — they are valued development consultants and partners.”

