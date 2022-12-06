SkyView
Two USC tight ends enter NCAA transfer portal

South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) during an NCAA college football game against Georgia...
South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell (0) during an NCAA college football game against Georgia State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina football team is losing two tight ends with both impact players entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Junior Jaheim Bell, and graduate student Austin Stogner will not be playing football for the university for the 2023-2024 school year.

Bell made his announcement on Monday, saying

Bell had 56 catches, totaling 757 yards. He scored 7 touchdowns in his three years with the Gamecocks.

Austin Stogner, came to South Carolina after entering the transfer portal from Oklahoma University. Stogner had 20 catches for 210 yards and one touchdown. He started 10 out of 12 games in his one season for the Gamecocks.

The NCAA transfer portal is a compliance system created in October 2018 by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to manage and facilitate the process for student-athletes seeking to transfer between member institutions.

