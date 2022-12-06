SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Toy Drive with Caroling with a guest appearance from Santa

Grow Foundation and Arts Fortune Foundation partner for inaugural holiday toy drive
Grow Foundation and Arts Fortune Foundation partner for inaugural holiday toy drive((GROW FOUNDATION))
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Its the season of giving!

Local organization “The Grow Foundation” is hosting a Toy drive and looking to help families in the Midlands by providing children.

What’s even cooler about this drive, is the collaboration with other organizations and creatives, like local artist TiffanyJ who will be lending her talents along with anti-bullying” super shero “super Beauty” for some Christmas caroling.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer waves to fans during the Gamecock Walk before an NCAA...
Gamecocks to play Notre Dame in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
Clemson Tigers
Orange on Orange, Clemson to face Tennessee in Orange Bowl

Latest News

A quarterly resource fair
All Access Columbia free Resource Fair
Tips for working with seniors this holiday season
Soda City Live: Home for the Holidays, Tips to Helping Seniors While your Home for the Holiday
Two big events. One small, special town.
Soda City Live: Blythewood Christmas Parade and the Christkindl Market
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose Launch
Soda City Live: Cola Town Caboose to host event to benefit railroad safety