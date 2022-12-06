Sumter police locate missing teenager

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department reports officers have located a missing teenager.

Officials said 17-year-old Jermeisha Williams was found safe after she was reported missing when her family did not see her after they dropped her off at school on Thursday, December 1.

Ms. Williams is back home and with her family.

