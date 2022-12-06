Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade- “A hometown Christmas parade” to be exact and it’s all being put on by nonprofit “The Village SC” and other partners.

The inaugural event will take place Saturday, December 10th with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a “Bazaar” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade and bazaar will feature schools, first responders, performances, and vendors all from the area.

For more information about the Village SC click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.