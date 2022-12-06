SkyView
Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins

The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The town of Hopkins is gearing up to celebrate its first ever Christmas parade- “A hometown Christmas parade” to be exact and it’s all being put on by nonprofit “The Village SC” and other partners.

The inaugural event will take place Saturday, December 10th  with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a “Bazaar” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade and bazaar will feature schools, first responders, performances, and vendors all from the area.

For more information about the Village SC click here.

