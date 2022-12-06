SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Cora Physical Therapy

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist and the founder of Vial Energy...
Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist and the founder of Vial Energy Wellness((DAWNDY MERCER PLANK/WIS))
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Oh, those aches and pains you have. Do you see a doctor? He or she may send you to a physical therapist. So, can you go straight to the physical therapist and bypass the doctor appointment?

Hima Dalal is an integrative health occupational therapist and the founder of Vial Energy Wellness and the clinical manager at Cora Physical Therapy. Madeline Stewart, a producer, and reporter, was our model today on Soda City Live.

Hima showed that when a person is dealing with decreased independence with mobility and daily function, a physical therapist can check the following:

* Posture and pain* Range of motion* Strength and flexibility

Learn more about Hima Dalal and Cora Physical Therapy here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
A Newberry man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm and...
Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses
Demetrius Terrance Hall, 43, is wanted in connection to a fatal Sumter County shooting
Man wanted in connection with Sumter County shooting incident
Police sirens (Generic photo)
South Carolina man and woman indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges

Latest News

A hometown holiday in Hopkins
Soda City Live: A Hometown Christmas Parade in Hopkins
A quarterly resource fair
All Access Columbia free Resource Fair
Grow Foundation and Arts Fortune Foundation partner for inaugural holiday toy drive
Soda City Live: Toy Drive with Caroling with a guest appearance from Santa
Tips for working with seniors this holiday season
Soda City Live: Home for the Holidays, Tips to Helping Seniors While you’re Home for the Holiday