Ruby man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing children

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Edward “Dustin” McIntyre, 25, of Ruby, S.C. was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First degree.

In May of 2020 two young girls ages 6 and 7, reported they were sexually abused by McIntyre multiple times. Allegedly McIntyre and his cousin took the girls to a cabin in the woods where they both assaulted the victims. He denied the allegations at first and later confessed. Permanent restraining orders were issued and McIntyre will have to register as a sex offender.

