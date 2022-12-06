SkyView
Ruby man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing children

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)(Atlanta News First)
By Nicole Rattigan
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Edward “Dustin” McIntyre, 25, of Ruby, S.C. was sentenced to 25 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First degree.

In May of 2020 two young girls ages 6 and 7, reported they were sexually abused by McIntyre multiple times. Allegedly McIntyre and his cousin took the girls to a cabin in the woods where they both assaulted the victims. He denied the allegations at first and later confessed. Permanent restraining orders were issued and McIntyre will have to register as a sex offender.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Money Matters: Holiday Spending Tips