River Bluff teacher arrested after gun found in car

Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington(Lexington County Detention Center)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A River Bluff teacher is facing charges Tuesday after investigators found a gun in her vehicle on school grounds.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green said Susan Horton, 54, of Lexington was cited on a weapons law violation.

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, Green said School Resource Officers followed up on an anonymous tip. Horton is alleged to have told students in her class she always kept a gun in her vehicle.

Horton was interviewed by investigators, she told them she had a permit but the gun was not in a locked or secured compartment of her car as required by law. Investigators searched her car and found a gun in her purse on the passenger side floorboard.

Horton is charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property and was arrested. She was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.

She was given a personal recognizance bond of $2,500 and released from the center.

