Richland County man gets life for murdering two, including brother

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County man has been convicted by a jury and will be serving life in prison.

Officials said 42-year-old Charles Jason Carmichael, was found guilty of killing his brother, Rufus, and the mother of Rufus’ child. He was convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On March 12, 2021, Carmichael got into an argument with his brother, Rufus, and made the threat that he was going to end his life. The next day, Carmichael rented a U-HAUL truck, drove to Rufus’ house, and kidnapped him at gunpoint. Carmichael drove Rufus back to his residence on Koon Road where he shot and killed him.

A little while later, Ashli left home along with her 5-year-old son to go look for the victim at Carmichael’s house.

Carmichael then lured her to a dead-end road near the intersection of McCall and Malcolm where he shot her twice in the upper body according to officials.

Residents in the area called 911 after seeing the 5-year-old going door to door trying to get help for his mother.

In the meantime, the Defendant fled in the U-HAUL to Aiken County where he dumped his brother’s body in a field before immediately driving back to his home in Richland County.

Another witness testified that she was with the Defendant the night before while he was making plans to kill his brother. Threatening text receipts were found on Rufus’ phone.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested the Defendant as he left his residence driving the same U-HAUL. They located evidence items in a trash bag inside the vehicle to blood-soaked towels.

The murder weapon was beside him and fired shell casings were in his pocket said law enforcement.

Two pathologists and a firearms expert testified that the bullets collected from the two victims, as well as shell casings from the crime scene and out of the defendant’s pockets, were all fired from the murder weapon collected out of the U-HAUL.

