Newberry County man charged with 10 counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm, and other offenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A grand jury has charged a Newberry County man with multiple charges including felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, human trafficking conspiracy, multiple counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, & coercion, multiple counts of witness tampering.

Officials said Eric “E Dolla” Jones has been charged along with his co-conspirator Brittany Dannielle Cromer, who has been charged with human trafficking conspiracy.

According to the indictment, between 2018-2022, Jones and Cromer recruited, enticed harbored, transported, and sex trafficked at least five victims by force, fraud, or coercion.

The indictment also states Jones persuaded victims and witnesses to not speak to the police. The indictment also charges that Jones was a felon in possession of a Springfield Armory, 9mm handgun, and 9mm ammunition.

Jones faces six counts that carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison; he faces a maximum penalty of up to Life in prison. Cromer also faces up to Life in prison.

Evidence presented in Court also stated Jones recruited vulnerable women and obtained commercial sex from victims for his financial benefit by means of physical and sexual violence. Jones also was accused of manipulating victims’ drug withdrawal symptoms and by threats and fraud.

Evidence against Jones showed that some victims tattooed Jones’ name on their bodies.

Cromer was granted a bond pending trial with conditions designed to protect against flight risk or danger.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Greenville Police Department, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, Newberry Police Department, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, and Simpsonville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Elliott B. Daniels and Elle E. Klein are prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

