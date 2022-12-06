New battery factory coming to Florence County will create 1,170 jobs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WIS) - Envision AESC, a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery technology company, along with Governor Henry McMaster, announced today it will build a state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory in Florence County.

The $810 million-dollar investment will create 1,170 new jobs and will support the company’s partnership with BMW. The batteries will be installed in electric vehicles that will be produced at the BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg. The batteries will have 20% more energy density than the current generation, reduce charging time and increase range and efficiency for electric vehicles by 30%. The plant will be 1.5 million square feet and will be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy.

AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto said, “Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S. This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high value jobs for the community for years to come. We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us.”

With the completion of the Florence County plant and a Kentucky plant, along with an existing plant in Tennessee, the three facilities will contribute to the U.S.’ shift to electric vehicles.

