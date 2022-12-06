Money Matters: Holiday Spending Tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is here and it can be easy to overspend during the next few weeks, here are a few tips to follow to fiscally shop this year.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners said the most important thing to do is to have a budget and sticking within that financial plan.

He also stated what you buy this holiday season is just as important as how you buy it. And with more payment options than ever, the method you chose can help you stick to a budget, save money, and stay out of debt.

Most Americans heavily rely on credit due to cashback and rewards programs; however, Josh recommends being cautious about debt.

Another way to help with holiday spending is to “cash-stuff” it will help you stay disciplined while also avoiding card transaction fees.

Also, the ability to spread out a purchase with no interest fee is a great option, but it is important that this installment buying doesn’t encourage customers to spend more than they can afford.

