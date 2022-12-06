SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Money Matters: Holiday Spending Tips

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is here and it can be easy to overspend during the next few weeks, here are a few tips to follow to fiscally shop this year.

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners said the most important thing to do is to have a budget and sticking within that financial plan.

He also stated what you buy this holiday season is just as important as how you buy it. And with more payment options than ever, the method you chose can help you stick to a budget, save money, and stay out of debt.

Most Americans heavily rely on credit due to cashback and rewards programs; however, Josh recommends being cautious about debt.

Another way to help with holiday spending is to “cash-stuff” it will help you stay disciplined while also avoiding card transaction fees.

Also, the ability to spread out a purchase with no interest fee is a great option, but it is important that this installment buying doesn’t encourage customers to spend more than they can afford.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Police lights
Columbia Man Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison
The incident remains under investigation.
Cayce Police respond to shots fired, overturned vehicle
Four suspects have been arrested after a vehicle pursuit ends at a Columbia apartment complex.
Suspects arrested after chase on Broad River Road ends at apartment complex
Police sirens (Generic photo)
South Carolina man and woman indicted on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges

Latest News

Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: I Bonds
Money Matters
Money Matters: Fed Raising Rates
Money Matters Graphic
Money Matters: Medicare Open Enrollment
Money Matters: Monitoring Inflation for Fri., Sept. 2
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property